2.8.16

Logic

By Joe Ingino b.a.

Editor/Publisher

“I live a dream in a nightmare world”

Human Pigeons

We all awaken every day to face a new day. Our routines are all pretty much similar. We go to work. We return only to repeat again. Until what we deem the weekend gives us two days to basically attend a different routine only to be returned back to our regular routine for another week. This goes on month after month, year after year.

Most of us live in the same house for most of our lives. We shop at the same stores. We give our business to the same local merchants Our existence is nothing more than a series of repetitive actions that we call life or some a pattern an uncontrollable habit.

I remember when the book 1984 by George Orwell came out. How this book transformed the way we think about society. The fear that it put in everyone’s conscious, “BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING”. How for the first time in human history privacy took center stage in most philosophical discussions pertaining to issues such as democracy, freedom of speech and choice. For those not aware of the book. 1984 is a dystopia novel by English author George Orwell published in 1949. The novel is set in Airstrip One (formerly known as Great Britain), a province of the superstate Oceania in a world of perpetual war, omnipresent government surveillance and public manipulation, dictated by a political system euphemistically named English Socialism under the control of a privileged elite of the Inner Party, that persecutes individualism and independent thinking as “thoughtcrime”

The tyranny is epitomised by Big Brother, the Party leader who enjoys an intense cult of personality but who may not even exist.

I remember interviewing the Minister of privacy commissioner. During the interview he turns to me and says, “In reality there is very little that is private about Canadians”. He then continued to explain that even though there are laws that protect privacy as for example the way records are kept and the way we process documents.

Information about just anyone is easily accessed. Police/Intelligent agencies/government services for years contravene many aspect of the act but no one prosecutes due to the fact that the information is used internally.

With the introduction of high tech gadgets and technology exposing people to platforms that without them knowing forces them to surrender their identity. In today’s world nothing is private. Governments much like in George Orwell’s book use this information for all kinds of purposes. The internet for years now has been criticized as the ultimate medium to control public opinion and public thought. The spread of rumor, fear and misinformation uses the internet to manipulate people’s actions and opinions.

Just recently a famous British comedian was quoted – John Cleese: Political Correctness Can Lead to an Orwellian Nightmare. The essence of comedy is being critical, says Cleese, and that means causing offense… Political Correctness the ultimate modern social taboo.

Censorship without laws is now possible. Controlling public opinion can be done at the stroke of keyboard in seconds. During many of the middle east conflicts. Political upheaval was controlled via cell phone technology and the internet. Organizers would utilize this technology to not only influence supporters behavior but monitor and control the media coverage.

According to the last book in the Bible, 666 is the number, or name, of the wild beast with seven heads and ten horns that comes out of the sea. Could this mythical monster come alive?

As The Encyclopedia of Religion states: “Nationalism has become a dominant form of religion in the modern world.” *

How is the mark of the beast placed on someone’s right hand or forehead? (Revelation 13:16) Regarding his commands to the nation of Israel, God said: “Bind them as a reminder on your hand, and they should be like a headband on your forehead.” (Deuteronomy 11:18) This meant, not that the Israelites were to mark their literal hands and foreheads, but that God’s words would guide all their actions and thoughts. Likewise, rather than being something literal such as a 666 tattoo, the mark of the beast symbolically identifies those who let the political system rule their lives. Those with the mark of the beast place themselves in opposition to God.—Revelation 14:9, 10; 19:19-21. – Are not most of us right handed?

If this stand true or remotely possible. Through the development of technology are we not marked by IP, telephone, cell phones, social security, licenses, credit card numbers. Can we assume that the literal meaning of three sixes has a different form? Interesting questions as we live our lives in our habitual pigeon holes allowing our thoughts to be influenced by technology that we do not understand but trust to be true. Could this explain why our social values, society instead of getting better is slowly eroding to an ironic anarchy?