Joe Ingino on Global warming

Logic 3.15.16

By Joe Ingino b.a.

Editor/Publisher

“I live a dream in a nightmare world”

GLOBAL WARMING

MY TAX

No matter what it is.. it appears that government always finds a way to tax us. Ever since the Americans came up with the whole Global warming scheme.

The world has bend over backwards in a state of hysteria that has caught on like a wild fire. Our own Prime Minister is going around the world championing the phantom phenomena.

I say this because many of the so called scientist that are ringing bells over the fact that the earth is getting warmer are the same scientist that are heavily funded by government.

I think before we go ringing any bells and tax people for carbon issues. We should first study and closely look at world weather history.

Let’s look at the patterns and then study the effects of our population boom in the last 100 years.

Sure the planet is getting warmer. You don’t have to be a scientist to figure this out… as the increase in human population alone would tell you that the over all temperature of the planet is affected…. does this justify passing reform to penalize industry?

I understand the emission issues with big industry and how technology plays a factor. I also understand the importance of industry and manufacturing in the success of any nation.

My question is. Why is it that the government should sanction penalties in the form of monetary gain?

After all if we are so hung up over our environment would it not make sense for the government to invest in our industrial sector to cut back emission? Would it not make more sense to invest than to tax?

No instead the government opts out to waste money on research and penalize industry. As our Prime minister tours the world and witnesses some of the real violators of environmental pollutants… Maybe our Prime minister should impose hefty duty for any and all products coming into our country from these countries that pollute?

I think in North America we need an overhaul on how we deal with global issues as personally I believe that due to our good nature and rich countries. We are being taken advantage and we are not benefiting from the many trade deals we make with foreign countries.

I have been following what is taking place in the United States Presidential election. Even though Trump appears to be the favorite on more than one front. Trump has the right idea when it comes to how we should re-write our foreign policy.

In my interpretation of his presentations. It appears that Trump wants to bring America back to what it was. A great powerful nation.

In part I support that for Canada also. Unfortunately we do not have the leadership with the vision to do the same.

Trump will set many new standards and will change the way the world sees North America. We must stop all this political correctness. We must stop feeling compassion towards nations that have proven to have no compassion for our efforts.

In an interview he was asked how he felt about helping nations for their natural resources. Donald Trump smiles and told it like it should be. “We will help those that we can benefit from. You decide what that means.”

I am an immigrant to this country I am proud to call home. I have made a living here and I like to think that I contributed to this great nation. It breaks my heart to see immigrants coming in to our country and not respecting our culture. Our traditions and our way of life.

I am sympathetic to others culture but only when they respect mine. I am compassionate to others plea and needs as long as they are willing to contribute and share.

The other day I was at a market in Scarborough. I could not believe my eyes. Eight different people walking around in the traditional Islamic wear.

With respectful eyes. I appreciated their ignorance and their culture. At the same time my heart was tore. I remember when I came to this country. How hard I tried to fit in. How important it was to pronounce the language correctly. How I would feel if my outfit was not one of approval by my peers.

There I sat in a market and witness this outright sign of disrespect and flaunting of non-cultural compliance for this great country we call Canada.

What has happened to our country?

You speak out they call you islamaphobic, homophobic and all the other cliche. Yet, we the people that made this country great can be insulted and witness open social disobedience and or compliance and we get labeled.

FOR THIS REASON. I SAY GO TRUMP GO… Maybe it will catch up in Canada.

Instead we have a Prime Minster that is bringing in 25,000 so called refugees into our country with little or no background checks.

A Prime Minister that rather go to Paris for environmental summits only to come back and threaten to penalize a sector of our economy that is responsible for the creation of jobs and prosperity.

Global warming, pollution, over population are very serious issues. Issues that if not controlled will eventually be something that can rid us extinct.

Is taxing industry the answer? What next the government will pass a tax program against having large families?

Today it is global warming tomorrow population control. Where do we draw the line?