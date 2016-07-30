JOE INGINO 7.30.16

7.30.16

Logic

By Joe Ingino b.a.

Editor/Publisher

“I live a dream in a nightmare world”

BIG STAPLES TO ASK THIS FROM

OUR COMMUNITY

On the occasion I get emails that I feel I must share. Here is one of those gems:

Staples School Supply Drive begins in Oshawa in support of Woodcrest Public School Oshawa

With a goal to raise $1.7 million for students in need, the Staples School Supply Drive is in full swing at Staples locations across Canada. From now until September 13, customers can rally together to help students in need go back-to-school with essential school supplies by making a monetary or product donation at their local Staples store.

Does anyone see the disgusting corporate problem with this so generous and on the surface admirable cause?

On the surface and to the average monkey it would seem as STAPLES CANADA is going to be doing this great thing for ‘Woodcrest Public School’. I guess in part it is great as they could do as all other corporate entities and do nothing… To me this is nothing more than an insult to STAPLES customers.

Nothing bothers me more than going in to shop at a multi billion dollar company and at the register have the cashier ask if I want to donate something towards a cause corporate is supporting. If corporate supports it so much why don’t they open their wallets?

No instead they turn to their clients and ask for donations. I personally do not shop at any store that hold this policy.

It is not bad enough I am paying retail at these billion dollar companies but now I have to support their cause. Has corporate lost all of their common sense?

Well, I guess it is sensible to the STAPLES of the world as they want to make money not give it away…and what better way to make it look like they are giving back then by soliciting from their client base.

I ran for office in 2014 with the intent to rebuild our city and stop this rape and pilladge by corporations.

One of my objectives was to have corporate pay for our infrastructure. For our social services and most important for the creation of jobs. I wanted to impose a large box store tax of 5% off all sales of any store with over 25,000 sq.ft. These monies would go to support our local programs and municipal needs. I proposed to approach GM and demand a 50 million dollar a year tax for their reluctance to maintain jobs in Oshawa and slowly erode the quality of life in Oshawa.

GM has their name on our sports white elephant. Everyone thinks that GM owns the building and in reality we the tax payers that are on the hook thanks to former mayor Gray to the tune of 50 million dollars with a 1 million maintenance fee.

Yet, voters opted out for the status quo. Change will not come to us. We have to go to change.

What have we had for the last 3 years?

Finally the downtown Holiday Inn is finished. Across from the court house we have a 12 storey building being erected. For the life of me I can’t understand who is doing the thinking. 12 storey?