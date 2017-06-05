Joe Ingino

THE BROKEN BLUE MACHINE

The Conservatives will follow Andrew Scheer into the 2019

election, after the young Saskatchewan MP won an upset victory at the party’s leadership convention in Toronto Saturday night. So read the headlines of most newspapers…

Andrew WHO!!!

Really!!! Who is this Andrew Scheer? Who ever heard of him? You got to recognize when you are beaten and left for dead… The Liberal Party in my opinion got it right. During the last Federal election. They had no one in their stable of possible candidates that stood any chance of winning. So what did the Liberals do… revive a dead horse. The Trudeau brand was once again brought to the Canadian political spot light.

The Liberals put their bets on a dead horse written by a pretty boy with no real experience at anything. Just that his last name was Trudeau.

And much like Trump won the U.S. election on name recognition. Trudeau was crowned King of Canada.

A man that lived as the prince of Canada for years in the shadows of his father Pierre Trudeau. A man that revolutionized Canadian politics and gave the Liberal party a point of reference.

A point of reference that made his brand stand out as the champion of the people.

Like really… Who is doing the thinking for the conservatives? Do you really think that this Andrew Scheer has a chance?

Really…. Do you not think that Jagmeet Singh the upcoming NDP candidate could win? With the huge population of South/East and Central Asia population in Canada? Do you not think that this is the trojan horse awaiting on the side lines to truly change the face of Canadian

politics?

Really, nose bleed Andrew who… Poster boy for Wonder Bread is going to take out King Trudeau or stand a chance against the huge East/South Asian population in Canada?

Really… First question.

Who does Andrew appeal to? The conservative party? What party?

The conservative following? Where were they during the last election?

If I was at the helm of the conservative party I would have brought back Preston Manning to resurrect the conservative party. There is a candidate with a solid name and one that truly worked for the betterment of Canadians at large. A man that built a party from grass roots only to be taken out by the conservatives greed. Ernest Preston Manning, PC CC AOE is a conservative Canadian politician. He was the only leader of the Reform Party of Canada, a Canadian federal political party that evolved into the Canadian Alliance.

Sad to see this exceptional candidate not recognized for his true potential and shun out for being a one man show.

Something Canada truly needs. We do not need the NDP to strong arm us into the possible acceptance of Sharia law. We can’t afford to keep spending money we don’t have through the Liberals sponsorship of refugees and foreign aid to save the globe.

Come on people. We need true leadership. We need someone that is not about the party but about the hard working Canadian that struggles to pay his/her bills. To the Canadian that can’t afford the simplest of necessities. To the middle class families that work like modern day slaves to give their children an adequate way of life.

The best the conservatives could come up with is this “YES” man Andrew. Are you kidding me? Maybe Trump is right. The system is broken and the swamp of greed and pathetic politics needs to be exposed. Much as he is doing in the U.S. Go Trump Go. Invade Canada please before we are invaded from within.