By Joe Ingino b.a.

Editor/Publisher

“I live a dream in a nightmare world”

Happy Birthday Canada

I remember as a child finding out that we were com ing to Canada. In my home country I was happy. The weather was good and the people generally very humble and friendly.

The European morality predominated as it appeared that everyone there was from either Italy, Germany, Spain, Portuguese or Jewish. You had to really look hard to find a native of Uruguay. Yet, everyone no matter where they came from all claimed to be Uruguayan and proud to be called a CHARRUA.

“Charrúa is an extinct Charruan language historically spoken by the Charrúa people in southern Uruguay.” There was pride in being labeled a CHARRUA during an act of bravery and at times for those that watch soccer. You will hear the announcer refer to Uruguayan players as Charruas.

I remember getting ready to go to school and hear army trucks roar pass me as their wheels made a very distinct sound on the cobble stone roads. I remember going to school in fear of possible reprisal from attempts to over throw the government. I remember one particular afternoon. My mother had come to pick me up from school. We walked down this major avenue, out of no place… this mild roar could be heard in the distance… The roar became very loud… suddenly an equal roar was approaching from behind….when all of a sudden rocks began to fly. People yelling and the military boots approached with intent. I remember my mom grabbing me and throwing me into a French type doorway. Door was 4-6 inches thick and the step was cold marble. She used her body to shield me from what was about to come. When out of no place a person dressed in military attire used his body to shield my mother. I could hear the rocks bounce off this heavy door. With each bounce a piece of the door would rain all around me. I could feel the drops of blood dripping down through the bodies shielding me… Finally the roar subsided. Finally I was able to see what had taken place. We had been caught up in the middle of a political clash between police and agitators. Bodies laid all over the place. People bleeding and screaming. People being dragged away… I remember later my mother explaining to me that this is why we had to move to Canada. Students were pulled from Colleges and Universities and arrested without cause. Some would never be hear of again.

I was lucky that I attended a private school. My mother did not want me to end up dead.

She explained to me that Canada offered peace and opportunity. That I would have to learn a new language and work hard at contributing to whatever I choose to pursue. She would always tell me to stay humble and never stop learning… She cautioned me that I would encounter things that may not go with what I believed… That people may not be as friendly and humble as I was a ccustomed. She just said for me to smile and learn to someday enrich their lives through your experience.

I remember my days at the “HOLLY FAMILY” school. It was operated by priests. The black full length gown to the ankles. Most were strick as they come but very humble and approachable.

I remember this one priest by the name of Luis. He said to me. You will soon be traveling to a new land with new culture and customs. Your religions is your religion and you should never enforce it or expect for anyone to accept you. Your God is very personal and very true. As long as you believe and call upon him in times of success and failure. You shall be forgotten.

Coming to Canada to me was like landing on the moon. Everything was new. Everyone was my friend. I must admit. I did experience first hand prejudice living in Canada… but ‘Luis’ words would echo in my heart. As my mothers would in my soul. Work hard, learn all the time and contribute to Canada’s way of life. Be a good Charrua and never judge or pass judgement. Always be true to your passion. Today I raised a family and run a successful business.

Thank you Canada for the opportunity as today I am a proud Canadian.

Happy Birthday Canada.